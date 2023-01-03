Porcupine Tree’s summer 2023 shows will “likely” be the band’s last

Porcupine Tree‘s scheduled gigs for this summer look “likely” to be the band’s last, according to singer Steven Wilson.

The band returned last year after a 12-year hiatus, releasing new album ‘Closure/Continuation’ which went on to hit Number Two in the UK album chart.

This summer, they’ll hit the road for a number of festival dates, which Wilson says should be their last gigs as a band.

In a New Year’s message to fans, he wrote: “First and foremost a big thank you to everyone that enjoyed the Porcupine Tree ‘Closure/Continuation’ album / shows, and my book ‘Limited Edition Of One’ during the past year.

“Coming in 2023 will be my new album, a 10 track 65 minute musical journey that’s kinda hard to describe, but suffice to say it’s different again, not to mention totally pretentious (in a good way!).”

He added: “Meanwhile the (likely final) Porcupine Tree shows will be a handful of festival appearances over the Summer, check the band’s channels for more info.

“Lots more exciting stuff (at least to me) happening, but for now I’ll leave you with my very best wishes for the year ahead, I hope it will be a wonderful one for you.”

Singer/guitarist/keyboardist/bassist Steven Wilson, keyboardist Richard Barbieri and drummer Gavin Harrison celebrated their return in 2022 by heading out on a European tour in October and November, climaxing with a huge homecoming show at SSE Wembley Arena on November 11.

Speaking to NME about their new album, Wilson said: “We felt there was unfinished business. Our last album, ‘The Incident’, wasn’t our best. We’d got into the album/tour/album/tour cycle, when it’s always been important to feel like there’s a reason to make a new record, that it should have its own personality. We walked away from all that, without necessarily meaning to.

“We actually started working on this album 10 years ago. It’s taken so long partly because we’ve all been doing other things and also because, the longer time went on, the more we realised that if we were to come back, it had to be something great that felt fresh. We couldn’t just cater to the fanbase and give them more of the same.”