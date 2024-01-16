Porij share dreamy new single ‘My Only Love’ and announce debut album, ‘Teething’

Porij have today (January 16) shared a new single, ‘My Only Love’, and announced details of their debut album, ‘Teething’.

The four piece, made up of vocalist and keyboardist Scout Moore (Egg), bassist James Middleton, guitarist Jacob Maguire and drummer Nathan Carroll, revealed that their new album will arrive on April 26 via Play It Again Sam Records and can be pre-ordered here.

‘My Only Love’ is described in a statement as being about “the safety and comfort of a settled relationship, for better or worse”.

Speaking about the new single, the band said: “I went to see ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ at the National Theatre and was completely struck by a moment in the closing monologue which has the line ‘Dancing with eyes half-closed because to open them would break the spell.’ This felt so fitting to how I was immediately dealing with the conflict I was experiencing.

“The power of succumbing to denial felt particularly inviting. Over time the lyrics settled and this song anchors on the thoughts in the bridge saying ‘I don’t know if this will be my forever love but it’s my only love for now’. It’s easy to put pressure on a long term relationship but through this song I remembered to enjoy each moment and not take things too seriously.”

You can watch the video for the song here:

‘Teething’ album tracklisting:

1 – ‘Marmite’

2 – ‘Unpredictable’

3 – ‘Don’t Talk To Me’

4 – ‘Endlessly Waiting’

5 – ‘My Only Love’

6 – ‘Ghost’

7 – ‘Stranger’

8 – ‘Sweet Risk’

9 – ‘Gutter Punch’

10 – ‘You Should Know Me’

11 – ‘Slow Down’

Speaking about the video, director Maxi McLachlan explained: “I came up with the idea that I wanted to show Egg travelling between snapshots of love between real couples, friends and lovers, jumping in and out of photos. I didn’t want the video to be cynical at all, there’s plenty of work exploring our photo-taking obsession (especially in the age of smartphones), I wanted this to just celebrate the joys our modern access to cameras can bring us.

“My hope is that it gives anyone that watches it a warm, nostalgic, fuzzy feeling and makes them remember some special people. Lord knows there were plenty of them involved in the making of this!”

The new album, according to a press release, is “an admission of vulnerability”. Speaking about the album, Egg said: “In that time [of writing the album], I felt like I was really insular.

“I was writing a lot of poetry day to day, and I’d just moved to a new flat. I knew we had this deadline, and I became slightly nocturnal, walking around at really odd times in the very early morning writing lyrics.”

The album is said to be deeply personal, with the track ‘Stranger’ being about “their personal experience as a non-binary individual, touching on themes of gender dysphoria and highlights how the smallest things can carry the most weight”.

Alongside the album announcement, the band have announced details of a tour. Check out the dates for this below and get tickets for the UK shows here and US tickets here.

Tour Dates

JANUARY

17 – Portland Arms – Cambridge

18 – The Windmill – London

19 – The Leadmill 2

20 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

21 – Fulford Arms, York

MARCH

7 – Band On The Wall, Manchester, UK (6Music Festival)

11 – Baby’s All Right, New York, US

18 – The Echo, LA, US

19 – Rickshaw Shop, San Francisco, US

21 – Madame Lou’s, Seattle, US

APRIL

16 – The Gove, Newcastle

17 – King Tut’s, Glasgow

18 – Canvas Club

19 – The Wardrobe, Leeds

23 – Trinity Centre, Bristol

24 – Electric Ballroom, London