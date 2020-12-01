Pornhub announces ‘XXXMas’ holiday album

Pornhub has announced the release of its ‘XXXmas’ holiday album – featuring festive efforts from the likes of A$AP Ferg, Young M.A, Sukihana and Rubi Rose.

Available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and a selection of other platforms, the new offering features a selection of new festive tracks – including Ferg on ‘Mistletoe’, Rubi Rose on ‘Naughty girl’ and Sukihana on the aptly-titled ‘Ho’.

The album concludes with “Stuff Our Stockings Santa” an outro skit featuring Young M.A as Santa and Pornhub ambassador Asa Akira.

“I made the craziest Christmas song for this album and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said A$AP Ferg.

“We’re excited to bring some holiday cheer to our fans with our ‘XXXmas’ holiday album. It’s a star-studded lineup featuring some of today’s most popular musicians,” said Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub.

The new record marks the second album Pornhub has released and the latest addition to the company’s official music label, Pornhub Records. Last year, Pornhub released a Valentine’s Day album. It featured songs from well-known musical artists including Blac Chyna, PnB Rock, Lil AK, Lil Xan, Asian Doll and 24hrs & MadeinTYO.

Since its inception in 2014, Pornhub Records has featured the aforementioned musicians, as well as work from Coolio, Waka Flocka Flame, and Flo Rida.