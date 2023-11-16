Porno For Pyros announce 2024 farewell tour and new EP

Porno For Pyros have announced a farewell tour after a 26-year touring hiatus as well as sharing ‘Agua‘ from their upcoming EP.

The band – consisting of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano – will embark on a 16-city run in February 2024. They will kick off the tour on February 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and make their way across the US.

From there, Porno For Pyros will stop in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City and more before wrapping up their run on March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Porno For Pyros ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’ 2024 farewell tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen

22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

24 – Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

MARCH

2 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

8 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Farrell and Co. have also released a new track ‘Agua‘ from their forthcoming EP that is set to be released next year ahead of the band’s touring run. The song sees them join forces with the Surfrider Foundation to advocate for protecting the oceans and the coasts.

“The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean,” Farrell shared in a statement (per Pitchfork). “The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right. You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”

The band’s frontman also shared his excitement for the launch of new music and said: “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

Porno For Pyros, who formed in 1992 followed the first break-up of Jane’s Addiction, last released an album – ‘Good God’s Urge’ – in 1996.

Last year the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival after replacing Jane’s Addiction.