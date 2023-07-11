Porno For Pyros announce first tour in 25 years to celebrate 30th anniversary

Porno for Pyros have announced their first tour in 25 years in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album.

Titled ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’ tour, the 21-city run will kick off on October 8 in Wheatland, California. From there, the band will be making stops all across North America including Las Vegas, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois, Boston, Massachusetts, Atlanta, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee and more.

The tour will wrap up on November 20 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Pre-sale tickets will be available on July 12 with additional pre-sales happening throughout the week. General sale will take place on Friday, July 14. Visit here for tickets.

Porno for Pyros ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’ 2023 tour dates are:

OCTOBER

8 – Wheatland, CA, Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

13 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

15 – Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues Las Vegas

17 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

19 – Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

20 – Omaha, NE, Steelhouse Omaha

23 – Madison, WI, The Sylvee

24 – Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

27 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

29 – Port Chester, NY, The Capitol Theatre

30 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

NOVEMBER

1 – New York, NY, Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

3 – Bensalem, PA, Parx Casino and Racing*

5 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

7 – Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

8 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

15 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

17 – New Orleans, LA, Fillmore New Orleans

19 – Dallas, TX, House of Blues Dallas

20 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Last year, the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival after replacing Jane’s Addiction. They also performed a headline set in Los Angeles, an intimate Lollapalooza after-show, and a main stage set at the Farrell-founded festival.

Porno for Pyros are also working on new music which is expected to release later this year.