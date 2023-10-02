Porno For Pyros are postponing their reunion tour to work on new music

The Perry Farrell-led Porno For Pyros have pushed back their upcoming tour to finish work on new music.

The band took to social media this past weekend to make the announcement, confirming that fans waiting to attend Pyro For Pornos’ first tour in 25 years will have to wait a little longer. The postponement, per the band, will allow them time to finish working on new music to perform during the tour.

“We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate with you. Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows,” the band wrote.

“Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished.”

Porno For Pyros have yet to announced new tour dates, but have teased that new music will arrive “in the upcoming weeks”. The band have not released music since 1997.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on October 8 in Wheatland, California, with stops including Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville and more. The tour will be in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album.

Last year, the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival after replacing Jane’s Addiction. They also performed a headline set in Los Angeles, an intimate Lollapalooza after-show, and a main stage set at the Farrell-founded festival.