Porridge Radio announce live stream concert, painting and advice series

The 'Every Bad Hour' series kicks off this evening (March 17)

Porridge Radio have announced a string of live stream events – including a concert, painting session, and life advice from the band’s singer Dana Margolin.

The band were forced to postpone their tour this March and April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Posting on social media yesterday (March 16), the band added: “At the moment we are unsure what will happen next (probably as you all are) but will figure things out as we go.”

Now Margolin has announced ‘Every Bad Hour’, in reference to their new album ‘Every Bad’, beginning with Every Bad Song, a live bedroom concert starting at 7pm this evening (March 17).

Later scheduled events include watching the singer paint and offering life advice. Margolin will be taking requests on the night for all three.

“A lot of things have been cancelled this month and we’re all being urged to stay home as much as possible which is hard,” she said. See the full tweet below.

In a five-star review of ‘Every Bad’, NME wrote: ‘Every Bad’ is a breathtaking step up from their bedroom-recorded 2016 debut, ‘Rice, Pasta And Other Fillers’. No wonder they’ve declared themselves the “best band in the world”.

‘Every Bad Hour’ schedule:

Tuesday 17 March at 7pm UK:Every Bad Song
Dana will perform songs from her bedroom. Taking requests.
Instagram & Facebook
https://www.instagram.com/porridgeradi0
https://www.facebook.com/porridgeradio/

Thursday 19 March at 7pm UK:
Every Bad Painting
Dana will be painting live. Taking requests.
Instagram & TBC
https://www.instagram.com/porridgeradi0

Sunday 22 March at 7pm UK:
Every Bad Problem
Dana offers words of comfort. Send in your ‘every bad’ moments.
Instagram & Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/porridgeradi0
https://twitter.com/porridgeradio

