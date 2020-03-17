Porridge Radio announce live stream concert, painting and advice series

Porridge Radio have announced a string of live stream events – including a concert, painting session, and life advice from the band’s singer Dana Margolin.

The band were forced to postpone their tour this March and April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Posting on social media yesterday (March 16), the band added: “At the moment we are unsure what will happen next (probably as you all are) but will figure things out as we go.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but we have postponed our tour this March and April in the interests of everyone’s safety. At the moment we are unsure what will happen next (probably as you all are) but will figure things out as we go. 📸@fionagarden pic.twitter.com/DIwkfzXG9X — porridge radio vs. rock ‘n’ roll (@porridgeradio) March 16, 2020

Advertisement Now Margolin has announced ‘Every Bad Hour’, in reference to their new album ‘Every Bad’, beginning with Every Bad Song, a live bedroom concert starting at 7pm this evening (March 17).

Later scheduled events include watching the singer paint and offering life advice. Margolin will be taking requests on the night for all three. “A lot of things have been cancelled this month and we’re all being urged to stay home as much as possible which is hard,” she said. See the full tweet below.

A lot of things have been cancelled this month and we’re all being urged to stay home as much as possible which is hard. So this week I’m going to try bridge the gap between us a bit with Every Bad Hour. Find us on facebook and instagram for the Every Bad Song livestream 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XYSFd22FgK — porridge radio vs. rock ‘n’ roll (@porridgeradio) March 17, 2020

Planning some other Every Bad Hours for this week… Will keep u updated. One will be an agony aunt session so dm me your problems (let me know if you want to stay anonymous) — porridge radio vs. rock ‘n’ roll (@porridgeradio) March 17, 2020



‘Every Bad Hour’ schedule: Tuesday 17 March at 7pm UK:Every Bad Song

Dana will perform songs from her bedroom. Taking requests.

Instagram & Facebook

https://www.instagram.com/porridgeradi0

https://www.facebook.com/porridgeradio/

Advertisement Thursday 19 March at 7pm UK:

Every Bad Painting

Dana will be painting live. Taking requests.

Instagram & TBC

https://www.instagram.com/porridgeradi0



Sunday 22 March at 7pm UK:

Every Bad Problem

Dana offers words of comfort. Send in your ‘every bad’ moments.

Instagram & Twitter

https://www.instagram.com/porridgeradi0

https://twitter.com/porridgeradio