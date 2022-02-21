Porridge Radio announce new album and share ‘Back To The Radio’

Porridge Radio have announced details of their third album ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ and shared its first single ‘Back To The Radio’.
The band have also confirmed their biggest-ever UK headline tour alongside a series of intimate in-store shows around the record’s release.
‘Back To The Radio’ was written by frontperson Dana Margolin ahead of the release of the group’s acclaimed 2020 album ‘Every Bad’, a time when she felt like “a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle”.
“The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen – and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to,” she said in a press release. “To me, there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.”
The song comes with a video directed by Margolin’s sister Ella and finds the singer waking up in a room where papier-mâché furniture is slowly being removed one by one. Later, she joins the rest of Porridge Radio in a room decorated with landscape scenery as people dressed all in black move her around the space. Watch it above.
‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ is released on May 20 via Secretly Canadian.
“With this album, the feelings of joy, fear and endlessness coexist together,” Margolin said of the record as a whole, adding that its title “symbolises the ups and downs of human life, of virtue and transgression”.
‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ tracklist:
01. ‘Back To The Radio’
02. ‘Trying’
03. ‘Birthday Party’
04. ‘End Of Last Year’
05. ‘Rotten’
06. ‘U Can Be Happy If U Want To’
07. ‘Flowers’
08. ‘Jealousy’
09. ‘I Hope She’s OK 2’
10. ‘Splintered’
11. ‘The Rip’
12. ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’
In May, Porridge Radio will embark on a series of in-store gigs in support of the album. Five months later, they kick off their biggest tour to date. Tickets for the in-store gigs are available here, while tickets for the headline tour will be available to purchase here from 10am this Wednesday (February 23).
Porridge Radio will play the following dates in 2022:
MAY
20 – Piccadilly Records, Manchester
22 – Brudenell Social Club (Crash Records), Leeds
24 – Rough Trade East, London
25 – Resident, Brighton
26 – Rough Trade, Bristol
26-29 – Spring Gathering Festival, Derbyshire
27-28 – Sea Change Festival, Totnes
JULY
15 – Doune The Rabbit Hole, Cardross Estate
21-24 – Blue Dot Festival, Cheshire
SEPTEMBER
01-04 – End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire
OCTOBER
20 – Foundry Sheffield, Sheffield
21 – The 1865, Southampton
22 – Exeter Phoenix, Exeter
24 – Metronome, Nottingham
25 – Trinity, Bristol
26 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
28 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow
29 – Academy 2, Manchester
30 – Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds
NOVEMBER
01 – The Old Market, Brighton
02 – The Old Market – Brighton
03 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – London
Last year, Porridge Radio shared three cover: first, a take on Love Of Everything’s ‘Happy In A Crowd’ in June, then a tender, lo-fi version of The Shins’ ‘New Slang’ in July.
Finally, in August, they delivered their spin on Wolf Parade’s ‘You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son’.