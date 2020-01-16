Porridge Radio announce new album ‘Every Bad’ and share grungy video for ‘Sweet’

Porridge Radio have confirmed details of the release of their debut album ‘Every Bad’ and have shared the video for its latest single, ‘Sweet’ — check it out below.

The Brighton four-piece were recently tipped as one of the acts to watch in 2020 in the NME 100.

‘Every Bad’ will be released on March 13 on Secretly Canadian. Speaking about her band’s debut record, lead singer Dana Margolin explained that much of the process of writing the album consisted of “figuring out how I want to exist in relation to others, and how to process my own feelings, how to be vulnerable, how to show people how I feel”.

“I struggle with being vulnerable and being open, so that’s something I do through songs,” she added.

Porridge Radio have previewed ‘Every Bad’ with the release of the Sam Hiscox-directed video for their new single ‘Sweet’, which you can see below.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Every Bad’ below.

1. Born Confused

2. Sweet

3. Don’t Ask Me Twice

4. Long

5. Nephews

6. Pop Song

7. Give/Take

8. Lilac

9. Circling

10. (Something)

11. Homecoming Song

Porridge Radio have also confirmed details of a UK tour in March and April to add to tomorrow night’s (January 17) album announcement show at Sister Midnight Records in London. You can see the band’s confirmed UK tour dates below.

January

17 – Sister Midnight Records – London [album announce show]

March

26 – Soup Kitchen – Manchester

27 – Studio 2 – Liverpool

28 – Ritual Union Festival, Bristol

29 – Glad Café – Glasgow

31 – Record Junkee – Sheffield

April

1 – Colours – London

3 – The Bullingdon – Oxford

4 – The Westhill Hall – Brighton

May

22-24 May – Sea Change Festival, Totnes