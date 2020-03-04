Watch Porridge Radio ride the bus in affecting new video for ‘Circling’

Porridge Radio have released the new video for their latest single ‘Circling’ — check out the clip below.

The track is taken from the rising Brighton band’s forthcoming new album ‘Every Bad’, which is set for release on March 13.

A video for ‘Circling’ has been released today (March 4), which features Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin reciting the song on the top deck of a bus.

You can watch the Rachel Winton, Ben Cole and Tash Lever-directed video below.

Speaking about ‘Circling’, Margolin explained: “A lot of the songs on ‘Every Bad’ are centred around the sea, and ‘Circling ‘was one of the last songs focused on the water that I wrote for the album. I was thinking on the idea of willing things to be okay by repeating that they are, because I need them to be.

“I tried to follow the feeling of the flow of waves, and how they keep coming in endlessly, washing everything away without judgement, and then bringing it back again”.

Porridge Radio have also announced a series of headline shows for October, including their biggest headline gig at London’s Village Underground. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates in full below.

March

6 – Jacaranda: Phase One – Liverpool (in-store)

8 – Rough Trade, Bristol (in-store)

9 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (in-store)

10 – Pie & Vinyl, Southsea (in-store)

11 – Banquet Records, Kingston (in-store)

12 – Rough Trade East, London (in-store)

13 – Resident, Brighton (in-store)

16 – Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

17-21 – SXSW – Austin, TX

23 – Elsewhere (Zone One) – Brooklyn, NY

26 – Soup Kitchen, Manchester [SOLD OUT]

27 – Studio 2, Liverpool

28 – Ritual Union Festival, Bristol

29 – The Glad Caf, Glasgow

31 – Record Junkee, Sheffield

April

1 – Colours, London [SOLD OUT]

3 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

4 – Studio 9294, London (Bird on The Wire All-Dayer)

4 – West Hill Hall, Brighton [SOLD OUT]

May

5 – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels

6 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

7 – Tiefgrund, Berlin

15 – Le 106, Rouen (w/ Juniore)

16 – Bon Moment Festival @ L’Autre Canal, Nancy

17 – Festival MV, Dijon

18 – Supersonic, Paris

19 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

22-24 – Sea Change Festival, Totnes

June

13-14 – Handmade Festival, Guastalla

August

20-23 Green Man Festival, Brecon Beacons

October

16 – The White Hotel, Manchester

20 – Village Underground, London

21 – Chalk, Brighton

22 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

23 – The Exchange, Bristol