More new names have been confirmed for the 2021 edition of Poland’s Open’er Festival.

Porridge Radio, Flohio, BadBadNotGood, Destroyer and Artur Rojek will all head to Gdynia across the weekend of June 30 and July 3 next year.

Read more: Everything we know so far about festival season 2021

The new names join a huge list of already confirmed artists for next year’s festival. Kendrick Lamar’s planned headlining appearance at the 2020 festival will be rolled over to 2021, with the rapper taking to the Orange Main Stage on the first day of the festival (June 30).

Advertisement

Joining Lamar on the bill are Twenty One Pilots, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thom Yorke, Yungblud, The Chemical Brothers and more.

The Polish event’s 2020 edition was due to take place between July 1 and July 4, but was postponed until next year back in April due to the coronavirus crisis.

This marked the first year Open’er had not taken place since 2002. Upon its cancellation, organisers promised it would make “a spectacular comeback”.

Open’er Festival 2021 will be held between June 30 and July 3. You can find further details here.

Advertisement

At Open’er Festival’s 2019 edition, the festival held a Stranger Things tribute, including a replica of the Palace Arcade and interviews with the cast of the show.

Take a look back at all of the action from the 2019 edition of the Polish festival in glorious pictures on NME here.