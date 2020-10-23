IDLES have announced the list of support acts for their 2021 European tour.

Girl Band and Porridge Radio are among the acts joining the Bristol punks on the summer run of dates, in support of recent third album ‘Ultra Mono’.

The dates, which begin in Amsterdam in May, will also see Bambara and Witch Fever joining IDLES on select dates.

The news follows the band’s recent announcement of an all-female list of support acts for their UK tour next year.

Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Big Joanie, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping and more are all set to join select dates of the huge, sold-out run of dates in May and June.

See the list of IDLES’ 2021 European shows, and support acts for each date, below.

MAY 2021

29 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands (with Girl Band and Witch Fever)

30 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands (with Girl Band and Porridge Radio)

31 – Docks, Hamburg, Germany (with Girl Band and Porridge Radio)

JUNE 2021

1 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany (with Girl Band and Porridge Radio)

3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy (with Girl Band and Witch Fever)

7 – Coliseum, Lisbon, Portugal (with Girl Band and Porridge Radio)

8 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain (with Girl Band and Porridge Radio)

10 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France (with Bambara and Witch Fever)

11 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France (with Bambara and Witch Fever)

12 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium (with Bambara and Witch Fever)

15 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France (with Bambara and Witch Fever)

16 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France (with Girl Band and Porridge Radio)



JULY 2021

4 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany (with Bambara and Witch Fever)

5 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany (with Bambara and Witch Fever)

Earlier this month, frontman Joe Talbot revealed IDLES were already working on their next record, following the release of ‘Ultra Mono’ in September.

In an interview at virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live, broadcast October 3, guitarist Lee Kiernan also said that work had already begun on the new album, with 30 songs “on the table” for album four.

“The premise is that we like to keep moving quickly, to keep writing when we’re excited and we want to,” he said.

Reviewing ‘Ultra Mono’, NME wrote: “This record fuses the first album’s goofy sense of humour with ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance”s brazen manifesto for a healthier society. Despite their imperfections and the often justified criticism, IDLES are ultimately a good thing. The band want to take you on a trip and for you to enjoy the ride, and for the destination to be serene. Hold on tight.”