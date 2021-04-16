Porridge Radio and Stella Donnelly have released two new charity singles to mark the 25th anniversary of their label, Secretly Canadian.

The indie label was founded in 1996 in Bloomington, Indiana by brothers Ben and Chris Swanson and two friends. Over the years, it has been home to the likes of The War On Drugs, Yeasayer, Yoko Ono, Cherry Glazerr and more.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Secretly Canadian will release a series of SC25 singles from acts on its current roster and artists outside of the label. The first two were shared today, featuring Porridge Radio and Stella Donnelly.

Porridge Radio’s single takes the form of a cover of Scout Niblett’s ‘Wet Road’, while Donnelly tackled Jens Lekman’s ‘If I Could Cry (It Would Feel Like This)’. You can listen to both below now.

All proceeds from the tracks – and all other releases under the SC25 initiative – will go to the charity New Hope For Families, which provides emergency housing for families in Bloomington, as well as childcare and education.

Secretly Canadian is aiming to raise $250,000 (£181k) for the organisation over the next year. As well as the SC25 singles, they will reissue records from the likes of The War On Drugs, Whitney, Tig Notaro and Jens Lekman, and embark on new creative partnerships and projects.

The money raised by SC25 will be used to provide homes and financial support for every homeless family in Bloomington, with the funds covering the building of one housing unit that can serve 20 families a year, or provide services for 40 families during their stay at New Hope.

Last month, Porridge Radio shared an expanded edition of their debut album ‘Every Bad’, which featured re-workings of the tracks by other artists.