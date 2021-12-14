Porter Robinson announces first UK and European tour in five years

Porter Robinson has announced his first UK and European headline tour in five years, with a string of dates booked in for Spring – check them out below.

Kicking off in Germany on April 8, 2022, Robinson will visit Denmark, Netherlands and France before a trio of shows in the UK.

Tickets for the shows go on sale 10am GMT on Friday December 17 from here, but fans can get access to a special Spotify pre-sale from tomorrow morning (December 15).

The tour is in support of second album ‘Nurture’, which was released in April and followed on from 2014’s ‘Worlds’. According to a press release, the run of shows will see Robinson singing and playing the piano and an array of digital instruments, accompanied by a carefully crafted visual production.

ANNOUNCING : NURTURE LIVE EUROPE TOUR. IT'S HAPPENING (you can sign up for the presale below)https://t.co/KMqRU0T9b1 pic.twitter.com/4pXTZtbW97 — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) December 13, 2021

Speaking to NME about the years inbetween ‘Worlds’ and ‘Nurture’, Robinson said he “felt really convinced that I wouldn’t be able to ever make music again. And that was always my greatest fear.”

He went on to add that he wanted ‘Nurture’ to be “much more vulnerable, intimate and personal” than his previous work.” He described it as being about “finding the beauty in everyday and reality as it is; that’s why the tagline of the album is ‘everything we need is already here’.”

Porter Robinson will play:

APRIL 2022

08 – Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

09 – DR Koncerthuset (Studie 2), Copenhagen, Denmark

11 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

13 – De Vooruit, Gent, Belgium

14 – Bataclan, Paris, France

17 – The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

20 – O2 Academy Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

21 – Academy 2, Manchester, UK

23 – Electric Ballroom, London, UK

Earlier this year, Robinson celebrated the release of ‘Nurture, with a live-streamed performance for his curated festival Secret Sky.

The one-hour set saw Robinson play tracks from the album, including ‘Get Your Wish’ and ‘Mirror’, immersed in a range of vivid backdrops.