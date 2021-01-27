Porter Robinson announces first album in seven years, shares hopeful first single ‘Look At The Sky’

Porter Robinson has announced his first album in seven years, ‘Nurture’ – listen to the new track ‘Look At The Sky’ below.

The North Carolina vocalist, songwriter and producer released his debut album ‘Worlds’ back in 2014, and last year he shared three singles: ‘Mirror’, ‘Get Your Wish’ and ‘Something Comforting’.

It has now been confirmed that these songs will appear on Robinson’s long-awaited second LP alongside the new single ‘Look At The Sky’, which was debuted during the musician’s Secret Sky live-stream last May.

Advertisement

“‘Look at the Sky’ is fundamentally a song about hope,” Robinson explained. “There’s no shortage of fuel for despair, but you can’t take meaningful action to improve things if you don’t have some belief that things might get better. That’s what hope is, and I think it’s an emotion worth nourishing.

“I wrote this song at my lowest point emotionally, when I thought I couldn’t make music anymore, and I wasn’t sure if my existence would have any meaning if I couldn’t make music. In the lyrics, I’m sort of imagining what life would be like once I was on the other side of all that fear and anxiety and sadness.

“I’m happy to report that it’s amazing on the other side of all this, and I’m so glad I had hope and persisted.”

‘Nurture’, set to arrive on April 23, “spans a highly challenging period in Porter’s life”, and deals with Robinson’s experiences of severe anxiety which was brought on by the pressure of his success. Having eventually made it back into the studio, the musician worked on intimate piano-led material.

Advertisement

The resulting album is described as “a testament to hope and persistence in the face of the negative voices in one’s own head”. You can pre-order ‘Nurture’ here.