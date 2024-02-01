Portishead’s Beth Gibbons shares note on new solo music coming “very soon”

Portishead‘s Beth Gibbons has shared a note to social media teasing that new solo music is coming “very soon”.

The singer-songwriter posted a handwritten update to her socials today (February 1), revealing a project called ‘Lives Outgrown’.

“Hi, it’s been a while but finally along with Domino I am able to offer some new music very soon,” she wrote. “It has been a long journey and spans over a decade, it’s called ‘Lives Outgrown’.”

Alongside the letter was a hand drawn concept-style image of the profile of a woman and the title ‘Lives Outgrown’ in a CD case.

“As usual it reflects what’s been going on with me internally, my 50’s have brought forward a new yet older horizon. It has been a time of farewells to family, friends and even to who I was before, the lyrics mirroring my anxieties and sleepless nighttime ruminations, hence ‘Lives Outgrown’.”

She continued: “Not just because of the way we travel through emotional or psychological transitions in our lives but relating more to the time we leave this planet and our motion into the unknown. Something I fear but just need to try and celebrate as a moment approaching, gifting the ability to grow beyond the restraints of this physical world.”

The artist said the sound of the project was a “process” that explored “structures within my own personal capabilities”. She continued: “I wanted to draw away from breakbeats and snares, focusing on the woody fabric of timbres away from the sugary addiction of high frequencies that satisfy like sugar and salt.

“I hope those of you who have been so loyal and supportive over the years along with any new listeners will enjoy.”

In 2019, Gibbons announced a new live record with composer Krzysztof Pendereck and the Polish National Radio Symphony.

Domino said of the project at the time: “Following an invitation to collaborate at the concert, Beth Gibbons undertook an intense preparation process, including tackling the challenge of learning the Polish original text (and the emotional weight it carries) without speaking the mother language.”

The live album was Gibbons’ first release since Portishead’s 2008 album, ‘Third’. In 2002 she released her solo debut ‘Out of Season’ with Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb under the name Rustin Man.

Back in August, Gibbons teamed up with Afghan girl band the Miraculous Love Kids to perform covers of Joy Division‘s ‘Atmosphere’ and David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’.