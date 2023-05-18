Portsmouth Mayor sworn in with Metallica song and Klingon quote

A new lord mayor has been elected in Portsmouth, with a Metallica song and Star Trek Klingon quote being included at his ceremony.

Labour councillor Tom Coles was chosen to take over from councillor Hugh Mason in Portsmouth, but in a less-than-traditional approach to the service the new mayor requested the ceremony start with him walking in to a famous Metallica song.

Sporting his mayoral robes, Coles chose the band’s 1988 song ‘Eye Of The Beholder’ to be the music played during the historic event — a track taken from the metal band’s fourth studio album, ‘…And Justice For All’. Check out footage of the moment below (via BBC).

Advertisement

﻿

As if the choice of music wasn’t enough to make the ceremony one that attendees wouldn’t forget, the new mayor also included a Klingon quote in his speech, paying reference to Star Trek.

“It’s been a long road getting here and I’m humbled and honoured to stand before you as the Lord Mayor,” he also said at the annual city council meeting (via Portsmouth’s The News). “I’m looking forward to making this year a great one for the citizens of this great city.”

Chancellor Coles, who works at QA Hospital and formerly served in the Royal Navy — was first elected to his Fratton ward in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022. Long-serving Lib Dem councillor Jason Fazackarley will be his deputy. He also served as lord mayor in the 2004/05 municipal year.

“It has been a privilege to be the lord mayor of this great city,” said the former mayor, Hugh Mason. “I hope that my successor will find it to be as interesting and rewarding as I did.”

Advertisement

In other news, last month Metallica kicked off their ongoing world tour, in celebration of their latest LP ‘72 Seasons’. Kicking off in Amsterdam on April 27, the first night of the shows was given a four-star review by NME, who praised the band for their ability to unite fans from all backgrounds with their performance.

“Metallica have always been a gateway band for heavy music, but there’s a renewed excitement around them now. Tonight’s surprising, ambitious and giddy gig matches that energy at every turn,” it read. “From the gorgeous ‘Nothing Else Matters’ through to the unifying ‘Seek & Destroy’, the majesty of heavy music is on full display throughout the gig as Metallica prove why they’re clearly still the greatest metal band around.”