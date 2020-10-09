Portugal. The Man share “36%” version of ‘Feel It Still’ to encourage voter participation

Portugal. The Man have shared a stripped-down “36% Is Not Enough” version of their 2017 hit ‘Feel It Still’ to encourage voter participation in the upcoming US federal election.

The remix, by Sean Harvey, removes several prominent elements from the original – leaving only 36 per cent of it behind. It arrives alongside a video edit by Stephan Gray in which only 36 per cent of the original clip is visible at any one time. Watch it below:

Advertisement

The band shared the rework to draw attention to the fact that, according to the Census Bureau, only 36 per cent of eligible voters aged 18-29 voted in the 2018 US midterm elections. They pointed fans to this website set up by their label, Atlantic Records.

“The world doesn’t work when we’re operating at 36%,” the band explained on social media, announcing the rework. “Everyone needs to show up and vote in this election.”

Portugal. The Man are one of many prominent artists who’ve used their platform to encourage voter participation ahead of next month’s election.

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish launched a new voting initiative, encouraging fans to register to vote or check their eligibility. “It’s so much easier to not give a fuck, but right now you gotta give a fuck,” Eilish commented.

Last month, Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon turned the band’s song ’22 (Over S∞∞N)’ into a voter registration PSA while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Advertisement

Back in August, Portugal. The Man contributed a cover of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie for a charity compilation album titled ‘At Home with the Kids’. Proceeds from the album – which also featured the likes of Sia and Tove Lo – benefited Save the Children.