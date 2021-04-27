Post-Brexit touring campaign announces ‘Day Of Action’ UK-EU summit

Post-Brexit touring campaign Carry On Touring has announced a UK-EU summit, Day Of Action.

Set to take place on Thursday, May 20 between 2pm-4pm BST, the event is being held in a fresh bid “to demonstrate support for creative touring professionals and artists” whose livelihoods will be impacted by the UK’s departure from the European Union.

“Our UK-EU Summit is designed to unite support across the UK and EU and call on the UK Government and EU representatives to get a deal done that supports real people, real lives and real jobs,” an official description reads.

“It simply makes no sense to block touring artists and professional’s ability to earn and pay tax in an industry that brings pleasure to millions of people.”

It continues: “This is not an issue that just affects the UK. Europe has experienced many challenges and upheavals in recent months and years. The value of this cultural exchange is huge to both economies and social wellbeing. We should be working to resolve this issue together and to create rich new collaborations for the generations to come.”

Those wanting to get involved with the Day Of Action can register their attendance here, and receive further details by emailing info@carryontouring.uk.

Organisers added: “We can find a workable solution and, together, we can work it out.”

As per its official website, the Carry On Touring campaign “brings together voices from across the touring, cultural and creative industries sector to secure political and public support for Tim Brennan’s petition“.

At the time of writing, the aforementioned government petition has reached 285,882 signatures.

News of the upcoming Day Of Action comes after prime minister Boris Johnson pledged to fix the work permit issue that could impact UK touring musicians and crew members post-Brexit.

The PM’s Brexit trade deal, which was passed last December, failed to secure visa-free travel for UK artists and their crew as well as Europe-wide work permits. It is feared that acts will face huge costs for future live tours of the continent, potentially preventing rising and developing artists from being able to afford to do so.

Johnson said last month that the government was working “flat out” to find a solution. “It is hugely important and they are also a massive export industry. We must fix it,” he told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) chair, Julian Knight.

Earlier in March, the House of Lords released a report urging the government to seek “a bilateral and reciprocal” touring agreement with the EU.

Meanwhile, the DCMS Committee will question Cabinet Office Minister Lord Frost over the UK government’s failure to secure visa-free travel and Europe-wide work permits for UK musicians and their crew in June.