Post Malone almost featured on new Fleet Foxes album ‘Shore’

Post Malone almost appeared on Fleet Foxes‘ new album ‘Shore’, according to the band’s frontman Robin Pecknold.

The rapper’s love for the Seattle indie band is well documented. In 2015, he tweeted: “if you don’t like flee foxes then fuck you.” Later that same year, he added: “fleet foxes is the only group that i love every single song of.”

Now, speaking in a new interview, Pecknold talked about his relationship with Posty and how he almost featured on Fleet Foxes’ latest album.

“He’ll text me every once in a while and it’s always a really fun thing to receive,” Pecknold said on Radio.com’s New Arrivals show earlier this week. “To have that pop up in my iMessages, it always feels like a glitch in the Matrix or something.”

if you don't like flee foxes then fuck you — Posty (@PostMalone) April 19, 2015

He continued: “He came by the studio for one day while we were working in LA and listened to stuff and was super supportive. We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it. He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.”

“He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now. I think. And by some glitch in the Matrix we have a casual friendship.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pecknold added that his favourite Post Malone tracks are ‘Circles’ and “that Spider-Man song”.

Yesterday (November 13), Fleet Foxes shared a glimpse into the recording sessions for ‘Shore’, in the music video for latest single ‘Sunblind’.

The clip is directed by Sean Pecknold, the brother of frontman Robin Pecknold, who previously directed videos for ‘Can I Believe You’, ‘Grown Ocean’ and ‘The Shrine/An Argument’.

