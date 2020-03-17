Post Malone and Cardi B songwriter Andrew Watt has coronavirus

Andrew Watt, the Grammy award-winning LA songwriter/producer, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Watt – who has worked with artists including Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Bieber and Cardi B – shared the news today (March 17) in an Instagram post. He said he has spent the last 12 days feeling severely unwell and, following delays, has now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The musician revealed that his condition is now improving but that he is currently finding it “very hard to breathe” due to having pneumonia and is using an “oxygen machine to give my lungs as much relief as possible”.

Part of his message reads: “12 days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus. I couldn’t move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever. I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there’s no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven’t left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home.

“I told all my friends I had been working with and anyone close to me that I’m laid out with the flu and quarantined myself… none of them even had a sniffle.”

He continued: “I was put on Tamiflu and constant Tylenol to fight the fever… but the chills, sweats, and fevers did not stop. I started to become delusional and then began the dry cough… I immediately rushed to the emergency room and begged to be tested for COVID-19 as this ‘flu’ was not subsiding.

“I was turned down for the test because of federal regulations. I begged and pleaded to be evaluated and finally was given a chest x-ray… the results of which were Viral Pneumonia… but still… No Test.

“A private doctor was finally able to test me himself and yesterday afternoon it came back Positive for COVID-19.”

The producer, who last year won a Grammy for his work on Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’, continued: “I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am going to get through this no matter what. I am going to make a full recovery. But… there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system… this is why I am writing this post.

“To have the mentality, ‘I’m young, this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother… it’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe. Now more than ever… Okay, I’m going back to Men In Black III.”

At the time of writing, more than 5,00 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the US and at least 100 people have died. Across the pond in the UK the death toll has increased to at least 71, with more than 1,500 confirmed cases. The numbers are greater in other countries such as Italy where more than 2,500 people have died.

High profile musicians including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the outbreak.