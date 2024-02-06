Post Malone and Florence + The Machine to feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift has confirmed that her new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will feature collaborations with both Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

News that the pop star would be dropping new music arrived on Sunday night (February 4), when she took to the stage at the 2024 Grammys and revealed that an album titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ was on the way.

The project will be her first album of new material since ‘Midnights’ – which arrived in October 2022 and saw her win Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album

over the weekend – and will come on the heels of her re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’ which she shared last year.

Now, the singer has confirmed to fans that the LP will feature guest appearances from two huge names: Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Confirmation that Swift would be teaming up with both artists came as she dropped the full tracklisting of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ earlier today (February 6). In the listing, the American singer, songwriter and rapper is listed as set to star in the album’s opening track ‘Fortnight’.

As for the collaboration with Florence Welch and co, the band will join Swift halfway through the 16-song tracklist; appearing on a song titled ‘Florida!!!’ at the end of Side B.

A bonus track titled ‘The Manuscript’ is also set to appear at the end of the album. You can check out the full tracklisting here.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will mark the first time that Swift has worked with Post Malone or Florence + The Machine – although both artists have previously shared their admiration for the pop sensation.

Back in October, Post Malone recalled a time he received a compliment from the singer during an interview with Howard Stern. “We were just passing by and she was like, ‘Oh my God! Nice to see you. ‘Better Now’ is fucking amazing’… I was like, ‘What? That’s fuckin’ crazy, you’re a great fuckin’ songwriter! Thank you so very much.’”

Similarly, back in 2015 Florence Welch opened up about the words of advice she was given by Swift, who told her to “sing about what’s happening in your life” (via Billboard). In turn, Swift revealed her love for the Florence + The Machine frontwoman to the outlet, saying: “Every time I’ve been around her, she is the most magnetic person in the room – surrounded by people who are fascinated by the idea of being near her.

“But when she meets people, she pays them a warm compliment and immediately disarms them. There are very few people I’ve met in my life who are truly electric, and Florence is one of them.”

With Swift’s win over the weekend in the Album Of The Year category she became the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record by taking home the trophy four times. She was previously tied for three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.