Post Malone and Liam Gallagher join Rock In Rio Lisbon’s 2020 line-up

Rock In Rio Lisbon has announced some major additions to their 2020 line-up, with Post Malone and Liam Gallagher set to play the Portuguese festival.

The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends – June 20-21 and 27-28 – with Gallagher taking to the stage on the first Sunday and Post Malone playing a week later on June 28.

They’re the latest among a raft of massive names for the festival, which will also feature the likes of Foo Fighters, The National, Camilla Cabello and Black Eyed Peas.

Advertisement

Dave Grohl and co. were announced as the first headliners back in November, with plenty more names still to be added to the bill.

The festival alternates between Portugal and Rio De Janiero each year, with the European gig held in Lisbon’s Parque da Bela Vista.

NME took the trip to the Brazil edition last year for a colossal festival we called “the maddest, most OTT festival out there”, while 2018’s Lisbon bash saw sets from The Killers, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Muse.

Meanwhile the saga as to whether 2020 headliner Liam Gallagher might reunite with brother Noel rumbles on.

The elder Gallagher recently shut down claims by his brother that he’s “begging” for an Oasis reunion in 2021.