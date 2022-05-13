Post Malone and Roddy Ricch share new single ‘Cooped Up’

Post Malone has shared the latest single from forthcoming album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ ahead of its release next month: a collaboration with Roddy Ricch titled ‘Cooped Up’.

“I’ve been waitin’ so long, now I gotta resurface,” Posty croons on the track’s refrain above a hazy, mellow beat, referencing two years of pandemic life, and the rapper’s relative absence from music as a result. “We ’bout to toast up all that bread that we burnin’ / ‘Cause I’ve been feelin’ cooped up.”

Listen to ‘Cooped Up’ below:

Advertisement

“I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there, man,” Post said when discussing ‘Cooped Up’ in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

“We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the shitter when I wrote it.”

‘Cooped Up’ marks Posty’s second collaboration with Roddy Ricch. The two previously linked up back in 2019, when Ricch appeared on a remix of Post’s ‘Wow’.

“He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool,” Post told Lowe. “Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I’m so pumped.”

‘Cooped Up’ is the second preview of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Post has released so far, after sharing The Weeknd collaboration ‘One Right Now’ last year. The album, which will follow on from 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, is set to arrive on June 3 and will also feature contributions from Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold and The Kid LAROI.

Advertisement

Post will make his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, performing on the show on May 14, with Selena Gomez on hosting duties.