Post Malone announced as musical guest for upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’

Post Malone will make his Saturday Night Live debut this week, having been announced as the musical guest for the May 14 episode.

Selena Gomez will also be making her debut on the NBC programme as host, taking over from actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who presented the show over the weekend.

It comes as Malone gears up to release his forthcoming album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, his first LP since 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, next month.

So far, the rapper has only released one single from it, dropping ‘One Right Now’ with The Weeknd last November. However, last month on Instagram Live he shared snippets of a bunch of other collaborations set to appear on the album, including songs with Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold and The Kid LAROI.

“I would love to play this entire record and I just want to say hey to everybody that’s hanging out,” he told fans during the livestream. “Honestly, I’ve been working so fucking hard and I would love to play y’all a couple more records if y’all got time. We’ve got a lot of cool stuff going on.”

Gomez is also gearing up for the release of new work next month, with the second series of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building arriving in June. She stars in the murder mystery-slash-comedy show alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. This year, the series received nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Comedy or Musical.

The May 7 episode of SNL featured Arcade Fire as musical guests, following the release of their latest album ‘WE’ last Friday. They took the opportunity to speak out about abortion rights in light of a recently leaked draft opinion in support of overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal in the United States on a federal level.

After performing ‘The Lightning I, II’, vocalist Win Butler said: “a woman’s right to choose forever and ever and ever. Amen.”