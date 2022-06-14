Post Malone announces 2022 North American tour

Post Malone has announced a slew of North American tour dates in support of his new album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

Post’s tour will kick off in Omaha in September and run through to mid-October, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Texas, Seattle, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more.

On many of the dates, Post will be joined by Roddy Ricch, who features on ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ single ‘Cooped Up’ and performed the track alongside Malone during a Saturday Night Live performance in May. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale here from this Friday (June 17).

‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ arrived on June 3, after being previewed with The Weeknd collaboration ‘One Right Now’ in November, and ‘Cooped Up’ last month. Other guests on the album include Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold.

In a four-star review of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, NME called the new album “another step up for Post Malone” following ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in 2019, saying the new record “feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth.”

Last week, Post released a deluxe edition of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ featuring two additional songs: ‘Waiting For Never’ and ‘Hateful’.

Post Malone’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 10 – Omaha NE, CHI Health Center

Sunday 11 – Saint Paul MN, Xcel Energy Center*

Wednesday 14 – Chicago IL, United Center*

Thursday 15 – Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Forum*

Saturday 17 – St. Louis MO, Enterprise Center*

Sunday 18 – Columbus OH, Nationwide Arena*

Tuesday 20 – Toronto ON, Scotiabank Arena

Friday 23 – Boston MA – TD Garden

Tuesday 27 – Cleveland OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wednesday 28 – Pittsburgh PA, PPG Paints Arena

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Detroit MI, Little Caesars Arena

Sunday 2 – Indianapolis IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tuesday 4 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena*

Thursday 6 – Philadelphia PA, Wells Fargo Center*

Friday 7 – Newark NJ, Prudential Center*

Sunday 9 – Elmont NY, UBS Arena*

Wednesday 12 – New York NY, Madison Square Garden*

Saturday 15 – Columbia SC, Colonial Life Arena*

Sunday 16 – Nashville TN, Bridgestone Arena*

Tuesday 18 – Atlanta GA, State Farm Arena*

Friday 21 – Dallas TX, American Airlines Center*

Saturday 22 – Austin TX, Moody Center*

Tuesday 25 – Houston TX, Toyota Center*

Wednesday 26 – Fort Worth TX, Dickies Arena*

Friday 28 – Tulsa OK, BOK Center*

Sunday 30 – Denver CO, Ball Arena*

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Salt Lake City UT, Vivint Arena*

Thursday 3 – Portland OR, Moda Center*

Saturday 5 – Seattle WA, Climate Pledge Arena*

Sunday 6 – Vancouver BC, Rogers Arena*

Thursday 10 – Los Angeles CA, Kia Forum*

Friday 11 – Las Vegas NV, T-Mobile Arena*

Tuesday 15 – Los Angeles CA, Crypto.com Arena*

*with Roddy Ricch