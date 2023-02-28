Post Malone announces 2023 UK and Ireland dates

Post Malone has announced a string of UK and Ireland shows for this spring – tickets will be available here.

The rapper/singer is due to play two dates at The O2 in London (May 4, 6) before heading to Dublin (9), Glasgow (13) Birmingham (14) and Manchester (16) as part of the European leg of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’. Support will come from Rae Sremmurd.

Concerts have also been confirmed for Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne and Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 12pm local time this Friday (March 3) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Pre-sales are set to go live at the same time tomorrow (March 1).

Malone recently wrapped up the Australia/New Zealand leg of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ following a run of shows in North America late last year.

Check out the full list of 2023 UK/Ireland dates below.

MAY

4 – The O2, London

6 – The O2, London

9 – 3Arena, Dublin

13 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

💎 JUST ANNOUNCED 💎@PostMalone has announced the UK leg of his latest Twelve Carat tour. The chart-topping rapper will start the string of dates with two nights at London's O2 Arena before heading on to Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester this May. 🎟>> https://t.co/JNUl7Ytthh pic.twitter.com/w9qlBNqSd6 — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) February 28, 2023

Malone released his fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, in June 2022. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “another step up for Post Malone”.

Advertisement

“It’s a record that feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth. Couple that with his recent comments that he’s also found happiness and it seems like everything is back on the up for Post Malone.”

Meanwhile, Post Malone and 21 Savage this month teamed up to perform ‘Rockstar’ at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.