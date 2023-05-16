Post Malone announces fifth album ‘Austin’ and new single ‘Mourning’

Post Malone has announced his fifth studio album, ‘Austin’ – find all the details below.

The rapper/singer-songwriter detailed the record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ – in a video on Instagram today (May 16). It’ll be released on July 28 via Mercury/Republic.

“It’s been some of the funnest music, [and] some of the most challenging and rewarding music. For me, at least,” the star explained in the clip. “[I’ve been] trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff.”

He continued: “I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience. I’m super, super excited to share it with you.”

Posty – real name Austin Richard Post – went on to confirm that his recent single ‘Chemical’ will appear on ‘Austin’. He’ll release another new track, ‘Mourning’, this Friday (May 19). You can watch the announcement video here.

Sharing the upcoming album’s official cover artwork, the musician wrote: “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on.

“I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to fucking party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love.”

Post Malone is currently on the UK and Ireland leg of his European ‘Twelve Carat Tour’. The stint is due to continue with a two-night billing at the AO Arena in Manchester (May 16, 17) ahead of a pair of gigs in Amsterdam (19, 20).

Additionally, Posty has today announced that he’ll be heading back on the road in North America this summer for the ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour’.

Those concerts will feature “some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage”, according to the star. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday – buy yours here, and see the full itinerary here.

Meanwhile, Post Malone recently told fans that he was “not doing drugs” amid online speculation regarding his weight loss. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he wrote. “I guess dad life kicked in […]”