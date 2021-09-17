Post Malone announces full line-up for Posty Fest 2021

Post Malone has announced the line-up for his third annual Posty Fest event.

Set to take place outdoors at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas from October 30-31, the 2021 edition of the festival is the first to take place since 2019 as last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Post Malone himself will headline this year’s Posty Fest, with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Turnstile, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, Iann Dior, Koe Wetzel, $uicideboy$, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever and LoveLeo all set to perform.

You can check out the line-up poster for Posty Fest 2021 below and find tickets and more information here.

Earlier this month Malone teamed up with Jägermeister for a campaign that is aiming to help venues and artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

The #SaveTheNight campaign is said to be attempting to bring the “life” back to nightlife following the coronavirus-enforced closure of venues over the past year.

“This program is an opportunity to give back to the industry that was there for me from the beginning,” Malone said in a statement.

Back in July Malone shared the video for ‘Motley Crew’, his first solo single of 2021. The visuals see the rapper performing the track interspersed with footage of him driving around the Auto Club Speedway in California.