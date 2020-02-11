Post Malone announces huge London BST show

Post Malone has been announced as the latest headliner of the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

This year, the outdoor festival takes place over two weeks in July — 3-5 July and 10-12 July — and will see headline performances from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and Little Mix.

It’s now been confirmed that Post Malone will head to Hyde Park on Thursday July 2, with a bill of special guests to be announced in due course.

Tickets will go on sale to eligible American Express Cardmembers from 10am today (February 11) through to 9:30am on Friday (14). A general sale will then commence.

You can find out more information about this year’s BST Hyde Park event here.

Posty, who released his latest album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in 2019, will also head to Glasgow Green on June 30, after heading across Europe for a series of separate festival shows.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Malone recently said it won’t be long until fans have a follow-up to his 2019 smash-hit LP.

“I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020,” the rapper said, when asked what his plans were following the second leg of his North American tour, which resumed on February 4.

Malone also recently sent his well-wishes to Ozzy Osbourne, who recently revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, who he says “is going to keep kicking ass.”