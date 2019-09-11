Could this be where Post Malone is building a massive bunker for the end of the world?

The rapper has been talking about it for some time...

There’s speculation that the home where Post Malone is building a massive bunker for the “end of the world” has been revealed.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, the rapper said that he wanted to purchase an isolated home in Utah with a bunker to prepare for the fact the world is “going to shit.”

He said: “I’m just buying a place out in the sticks. I’m building it underground. It’s going to be fun until the world ends. But whenever the world ends, it’s going to be functional.”

Now, according to TMZ, the location of the “apocalypse house” has been revealed after Malone recently confirmed his move to Utah recently. You can see an image of the property below.

Speaking about his new home in an interview with Variety, Malone said, “Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else, and it’s just me with my video games and a cold one, that feels good to me.”

Recently, Malone spoke more about his planned collaboration with Eminem on his new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and why the link-up eventually fell through.

In an new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the ‘Circles’ rapper revealed that the pair were unable to work together on his record after failing to secure a time that worked for both stars.

“What a fucking legend,” he said of Eminem. “There was a time where we were working everything out but just timing-wise, sometimes they just don’t match up at the right time. There will be a time.”

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, Malone’s third album, came out last week (September 6). In a four star review, NME said: “At times he sounds like Julian Casablancas. At others he sounds like ’70s FM radio. This accomplished and eclectic record, though, could only come from Post Malone.”