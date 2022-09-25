Post Malone cancels Boston show due to hospitalisation: “I’m having a very difficult time breathing”

Post Malone was scheduled to perform to in Boston, Massachusetts tonight (September 24), but cancelled the show after he was taken to hospital for excruciating pain.

In a statement shared to social media, the rapper (real name Austin Post) explained that he “woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of [his] body”, likely stemming from the brutal fall he took in St. Louis last week. Midway through his show in the Missouri city last Saturday (September 17), Post fell into a hole into the middle of the stage, injuring his ribs.

He was hospitalised after the incident, but was discharged with pain medication and resumed his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ the following night. He’s since performed four shows – including one in Boston last night (September 23) – but noted in his statement that his pain has returned with concerning new symptoms.

He continued: “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry.”

Post went on to note that a make-up show in Boston is currently being planned, and tickets to the cancelled date will be valid for that. Have a read of his full statement below:

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if any further dates of the ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ will be affected by Post’s hospitalisation. Assuming they won’t, the tour will continue in Cleveland on Tuesday (September 27), with a further 27 dates on the itinerary for the North American leg. Post will then embark on a five-date run of shows in Australia and New Zealand, where he’ll take to stadiums with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.