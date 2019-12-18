Post Malone shares his innovative dual-phone video for ‘Circles’

Post Malone has teamed up with Universal Music Group and the creative studio Powster to launch an innovative new video for his song ‘Circles’.

The track features on the rapper/singer’s latest album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, which came out back in September.

Malone has partnered with Powster and the Digital Marketing & Innovation department at UMG to release the new synchronised visuals. In order to fully enjoy the viewing experience, you’ll need to put two smartphones side-by-side and then press play.

Advertisement

You can check out the video for ‘Circles’ here.

“‘Circles’ is about heartache and relationships, and between the music and the visuals, this content is truly an art piece designed to augment the music, encompassing the emotions and sentiments that Post Malone sings about,” George Harb, vice president of digital marketing & innovation at UMG, said about the clip.

“This aligns with Post’s desire to create art around his music. This content is an innovative and captivating visual companion to the song. We want fans to stream his music and elicit emotion, which this helps accomplish, as well as reach more fans through novel artistic expression.”

Earlier this month, Malone handed out shoes from his latest collaboration with Crocs to staff at the chicken restaurant where he worked before finding fame.