Post Malone confirms that his new album is finished

“I’ve got some pretty awesome news"

It’s the news Post Malone fans have been waiting for – the rapper/singer has confirmed that his new album is finished.

Confirming the completion of his third studio album during a performance at the Cheyenne Frontiers Days festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he told the crowd that he had some “pretty awesome news.”

He told those in attendance: “I’ve got some pretty awesome news, and the reason my voice is kinda fucked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album, and I think it’s gonna be pretty god damn out of sight.”

Watch a clip of the announcement below:

Following on from last year’s ‘beerbongs & bentleys’, Malone has not yet revealed a release date for the new album.

Earlier this month, Post Malone dropped off ‘Goodbyes’, his new collaboration with Young Thug, alongside a cinematic video.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the clip begins with a face-off between Posty and the leader of a biker gang – they’re both vying for the affection of a blonde played by Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton. But before the rapper can deliver any blows to his opponent, he’s stabbed brutally in the neck and dies. The scene then cuts to nighttime, as a zombified Posty emerges from his grave to lurk the streets alone.

In other Posty news, Dolly Parton has responded to his decision to wear clothes plastered with her face, in an apparent tribute during his recent set at Bonnaroo.

The country icon shared a picture of Malone’s onstage get-up, along with a message: “Love the outfit from head to toe”.