Post Malone confirms new album title and release date

The follow-up to ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ is imminent

Post Malone has confirmed the title and release date of his new album, which will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’.

The rapper’s third album will be called ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, and will arrive September 6. Posty dropped the details in two simple, uncontextualised tweets:

The rapper’s manager, Dre London, also confirmed the title and release date following rumours that circulated on social media yesterday.

“It’s been hard trying to keep this info away from the🌎especially when it’s gonna be the best birthday present ever!” he wrote on Instagram (London’s birthday is in September, close to the new album’s release date). “Let’s all celebrate together 🎁 Album Is Called ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ & is🔥🔥🔥”

Posty announced the completion of his then-still-untitled record to a Wyoming audience in July. “The reason my voice is kinda fucked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album,” he told them. “I think it’s gonna be pretty god damn out of sight.”

Though no details of the ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ tracklist are available, it’s likely to include the song ‘Circles’, which Malone teased at the top of August.