Post Malone confirms release date ​​for new album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

The record will talk about "the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream”

By Ali Shutler
Post Malone performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 at Bramham Park on August 29, 2021 in Leeds (Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Post Malone has confirmed the release date for long-awaited new album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

Taking to social media, Post Malone shared the artwork for the record (a blurry, red photo of his face) alongside a pre-save link.

It was accompanied by the caption “Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3”, confirming the release date for the album.

In January, Post Malone’s manager Dre London revealed that the new record was “done” and “ready” for release, but was being delayed by his label. “Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album!”.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ was previewed in November 2021 with ‘One Right Now’, a collaborative single with The Weekend.

Earlier this week, Post Malone shared snippets of some new collaborations with Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold and The Kid Laroi during an Instagram Live.

“I would love to play this entire record and I just want to say hey to everybody that’s hanging out,” he told fans who tuned in. “Honestly, I’ve been working so fucking hard and I would love to play y’all a couple more records if y’all got time. We’ve got a lot of cool stuff going on.”

Post Malone has previously described the new album as “super raw (with) a life of its own – it has feelings and emotions” and “serves its purpose as an expression of who I am”. 

It will apparently “speak more to life (and) how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream”.

Earlier this month 21 Savage played at Coachella  and was joined on stage by Post Malone.

Savage was playing a set in the Sahara Tent on the Saturday of the festival’s first weekend, and Post Malone joined him to play their huge 2018 hit ‘Rockstar’.

