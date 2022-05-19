Post Malone has shared the stylish new video for his recent Roddy Ricch collaboration ‘Cooped Up’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track, which arrived last week, is the second preview of Malone’s forthcoming new album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, which is set for release on June 3 via Republic. The record’s first single, the Weeknd-featuring ‘One Right Now’, arrived back in November.

The Andre Bato-directed video for ‘Cooped Up’ has now been released, starring both Malone and Ricch.

Advertisement

In the clip, the pair are seen in a luxurious apartment – which doesn’t have any walls or a ceiling – performing the song, before they are later joined by a crowd of dancing people dressed in red and orange clothing.

You can watch Post Malone’s new video for ‘Cooped Up’ above.

The clip follows on from Malone’s live performance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, where he was joined by Ricch and special guests Fleet Foxes.

The band joined the singer/rapper for a performance of the latter’s unreleased track ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’, which will feature on ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

Advertisement

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malone revealed that he has recently struck up an unlikely friendship with Bob Dylan.

“I have not met Bob Dylan,” Malone told Fallon during the interview on US TV. “But we have been – I don’t know how much I’m at liberty to discuss. But we’ve been chatting. We’ve chatted.”