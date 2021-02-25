Listen to Post Malone’s cover of Hootie & The Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

Post Malone has shared his unlikely new cover of Hootie & The Blowfish‘s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ – you can hear his rendition below.

The rapper/singer has covered the track as part of his ongoing partnership with Pokémon, who have signed the artist up to headline their 25th anniversary virtual live show this weekend.

Malone’s take on the 1995 Hootie & The Blowfish single – dubbed the ‘Pokémon 25 Version’ – has been released today (February 25) to further up the anticipation ahead of his online performance on Saturday (February 27).

You can hear Post Malone’s cover of Hootie & The Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ below.

Speaking about his upcoming performance, Malone said in a statement: “I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the ‘Pokémon Day’ concert celebrating 25 years is awesome.”

Set to kick off Pokémon’s year-long ‘P25 Music’ programme, the aforementioned Malone gig is just the first taste of the animated franchise’s partnership with Universal Music Group which is promising “more music surprises” in 2021.

More details about ‘P25 Music’ will be announced by Pokémon at the end of the concert on Saturday.

Earlier this month the animated video for Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne’s collaboration ‘It’s A Raid’ was released.

The track originally featured on Osbourne’s 2020 album ‘Ordinary Man’, which also included the two artists’ 2019 collaboration with Travis Scott, ‘Take What You Want’.