Post Malone covers The Proclaimers and Sublime with New Zealand bar band

Post Malone has covered songs from The Proclaimers and Sublime with a local bar house band while performing in New Zealand.

This past Sunday (November 19), the rapper – who currently touring Australia and New Zealand – made a special appearance at Doolan’s Irish Pub in Auckland, where he surprised patrons with covers The Proclaimers and Sublime.

For his special performance, Post Malone covered The Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ and Sublime’s ‘What I Got’ with the house band at Doolan’s Irish Pub. See fan-filled footage of the covers below.

The cover comes after Post Malone most recently performed a cover of Alice In Chains’ ‘Them Bones’ during a recent radio session on The Howard Stern Show last month.

Speaking with Howard Stern during that same interview, the American rapper and singer remembered a backstage encounter with Taylor Swift, who revealed she was a fan of Posty’s ‘Better Now’ from his album ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’.

“We were just passing by and she was like, ‘Oh my God! Nice to see you. ‘Better Now’ is fucking’ amazing!’,” he told Stern. “And I was like, ‘What? That’s fucking crazy, you’re a great fucking songwriter! Thank you so very much.’”

“I recently got to hang out with her and she is genuinely one of the most kind and considerate [people] and a fucking hell of a songwriter. Holy shit, amazing,” he said, adding that she’s “fucking destroying it” while he’s just “doing the best I can”.

Post Malone released his fifth and most recent full-length effort, ‘Austin’, back in July.

In a four-star review of the latter project, NME wrote: “The shift from trap beats and hip-hop delivery to purer pop suits Malone well, proving that slowing down can be a creative advantage, especially when you’re heading in the right direction.”