Post Malone criticised for not cancelling arena show amid coronavirus crisis

Post Malone has received backlash for going through with his sold-out show as many artists continue to cancel their tours amid the growing coronavirus crisis.

With the current situation worsening, the past week has seen the likes of The Who, Madonna, Pearl Jam and My Chemical Romance shelve their scheduled tour dates. Festivals including Coachella, Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Snowbombing have also been cancelled in a bid to curb the outbreak.

Live Nation – the promotors behind Malone’s current stint – are also reported to be cancelling all of their upcoming tours in the coming days, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

Despite the crackdown, Post Malone continued with the second leg of his ‘Runaway’ tour on Thursday evening (March 12), taking to the stage at an 18,000-capacity venue in Denver, Colorado.

In response, some fans took to Twitter to air their criticism over the decision.

@pepsicenter What a horribly irresponsible decision to continue to have the Post Malone concert tonight in Denver. This looks horrible for the facility, the artist, and the brand @pepsi @ramonlaguarta @PostMalone #CoronaOutbreak — Joe Carnival (@Joecarnival) March 12, 2020

“Thought I was seeing empty seats for Post Malone in the middle of COVID-19 outbreak. Turns out… it’s packed. So much for social distancing,” said Ryan Haarer, a reporter for Denver’s 9 News.

Elsewhere, one Twitter user described the Pepsi Center’s decision to proceed with the concert “horribly irresponsible.” Another said: “Wow. Wildly irresponsible and greedy. Thanks for the $300 loss. Won’t be going, those will be empty seats. Definitely will not spend with Pepsi Center in the future either.”

See more reactions below.

Wow. Wildly irresponsible and greedy. Thanks for the $300 loss. Won’t be going, those will be empty seats. Definitely will not spend with Pepsi Center in the future either. @9NEWS — A Bolder Blonde (@ABolderBlonde) March 12, 2020

Post Malone killed a whole Colorado https://t.co/j7d7Lgnryj — Graham Marbles (@gWinbags) March 13, 2020

On behalf of Colorado, I'd just like to say a very formal Fuck You to @PostMalone for not canceling his show last night. Reckless, selfish, shameful. You will be directly responsible for actual humans dying. — Ryan Seabury (@sampenguin) March 13, 2020

-NBA season suspended

-NCAA tournament cancelled

-NHL Season suspended

-MLB Season postponed

-Denver schools shut down

-CO in state of emergency

-Post Malone concert? Packed. #9News https://t.co/7dzgQ8Aj5o — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 13, 2020

Colorado has not yet put in place a ban on large public gatherings, though the government has urged citizens to cancel of their own accords in order to minimise risk.

Meanwhile, it was reported last night (March 13) that the British government is preparing to ban mass gatherings as coronavirus continues to spread.