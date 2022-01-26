Post Malone says he doesn’t want to compromise on “super raw” new album

Post Malone has shared some details of his upcoming album, saying he doesn’t want to compromise on the new record.

‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and is expected to be released this year.

Speaking to Billboard, Post revealed that the album would be around 45 minutes, going against the current trend of releasing long records to capitalise on streaming figures. “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work,” he said. “Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything.

Advertisement

“I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a Number One; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

He continued to say that some sides of musicians’ artistry get lost in the music industry these days “through everything that might happen with the business side”. “Every time you change your art and your way of thinking for someone else’s, that takes a little piece of yourself off every time,” he added. “I feel like I’m trying to rebuild.”

Elsewhere, the star described the new album as “super raw”, has “a life of its own – it has feelings and emotions” and “serves its purpose as an expression of who I am”. Although the record will have fewer songs than might be expected, the ones on the tracklist will “speak more to life [and] how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream”.

Earlier this month, Post’s manager claimed the album was being delayed by the artist’s label, Republic Records. “Album has been done!! We Ready!!” Dre London wrote on Instagram. “But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t.” He encouraged Post’s fans to “hit [the label] up” with their queries about when the album was arriving.

Advertisement

Since the release of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, the rapper and singer has released the standalone single ‘Motley Crew’, as well as contributing to the likes of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘It’s A Raid’, a remix of Saweetie’s ‘Tap In’, Big Sean‘s ‘Wolves’ and Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Spicy’.