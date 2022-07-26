Watch Post Malone and Doja Cat’s flower-filled video for ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Post Malone has shared the music video for his Doja Cat collaboration ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, lifted from the rapper’s recently-released fourth album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

The new video, directed by child., stars Posty as a painter working on an artwork in a studio surrounded by wallpaper resembling Van Gogh’s Almond Blossoms. At one point, he is transported into his painting’s world, a flower-filled field in which Doja serves as inspiration and delivers her verse.

“My dear friends, come join me in the wonderful world of love,” a woman says in French during an off-screen voiceover at the start of the video. “Let’s move forward with passion, with desire and love,” she says as the video’s conclusion. Watch below:

Doja Cat is one of several artists who contribute to Post’s new album, which arrived in early June. The album’s star-studded tracklist also includes The Weeknd (on ‘One Right Now’), Roddy Ricch (on ‘Cooped Up’), Gunna, The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes. Shortly after its arrival, Post released a deluxe edition of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, featuring two previously-unreleased songs.

In a four-star review of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, NME called the album “another step up” for Post following ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in 2019, saying the new record “feels distinctively, inimitably him and succeeds in his goal of sharing his truth”.

In September, Post will kick off a North American tour in support of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, joined on many of the dates by Roddy Ricch. In December, he’ll head to Australia and New Zealand, joining Red Hot Chili Peppers on the funk-rock band’s tour.