Post Malone: “Drake sucks at beer pong”

Post Malone has revealed that Drake “sucks” at playing beer pong.

The rapper opened up about his new Messenger series Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Explaining that the concept was “about kind of kicking it with a couple of friends”, Fallon went on to ask which players weren’t very good.

Advertisement

“Drake’s no good,” he recalled of playing the star in Toronto. “I was just like, ‘Man, he sucks.’ If you see this, come meet me again, we’ll play again. But he was terrible.”

During the chat, Malone also spoke about making new music amid the coronavirus pandemic, teasing some “awesome” stuff.

“Lately I’ve been trying to mess around and make some cool stuff and some funky stuff,” he said. “I think we’re making some awesome stuff right now.”

In other news, Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold recently revealed that Malone almost featured on the band’s latest album ‘Shore’.

Opening up about his friendship with the rapper, Pecknold told Radio.com’s New Arrivals: “He’ll text me every once in a while and it’s always a really fun thing to receive. To have that pop up in my iMessages, it always feels like a glitch in the Matrix or something.”

Advertisement

He added: “He came by the studio for one day while we were working in LA and listened to stuff and was super supportive. We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it. He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.

“He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now. I think. And by some glitch in the Matrix we have a casual friendship.”