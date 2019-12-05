Trending:

Post Malone gives away free Crocs at the chicken restaurant where he used to work

Posty loves his crocs.

Nick Reilly
Post Malone
Post Malone (Getty)

Post Malone has showed off his generous side after handing out pairs of his latest collaboration with Crocs to staff at the chicken restaurant where he worked before finding fame.

The ‘Better Now’ rapper sent a batch of the new Posty x Crocs Duet Max Clog collection to the Chicken Express restaurant in Southlake, Texas, where they were handed out among staff and patrons.

While the Grammy-nominated rapper couldn’t attend in person, video footage shows fans bagging their own pair – which boasts a blue and black camouflage design and a chunky sole. The shoe also has revolving straps on the back and an adjustable hook and loop closure.

Posty said of the shoes: “I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and they [Crocs] gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat.”

Although Posty worked in the restaurant pre-fame, he has since admitted that he took the job in a bid to afford a pair of Versace shoes.

Last month, he also debuted the video for ‘Take What You Want’, his collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne.

The track featured on Malone’s latest album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and reportedly inspired Osbourne to begin working on new music.

