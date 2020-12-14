Post Malone gives Crocs to every student at his former high school

Post Malone has given a pair of his signature custom Crocs to every student at his former high school in Texas.

The news was revealed last week (December 8) by Grapevine High School’s principal Alex Fingers, who shared a photo of his students posing with pairs of the shoes.

Fingers wrote on Twitter: “Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community. “Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success!”

Malone’s fifth collaboration with the company, the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, were the shoes in question. TMZ reports that the school’s teachers and the rest of the faculty members also received the shoes.

In order to guarantee everyone got the right size shoe, a Google spreadsheet was shared among the staff and students that included everyone’s shoe size.

The Crocs Duet Max Clog II sold out quickly when it hit shelves last week. In an Instagram post, the artist said the shoe will make its way to Europe and Asia “soon”.

In other news, Post Malone has joined Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber in getting a number of nods for the 2021 Grammy awards.

Malone has seen his work recognised in the Album of the Year category for ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and the Record of the Year category for ‘Circles’.

Meanwhile, Malone recently featured on Ty Dolla $ign’s new song ‘Spicy’.

The track appears on the former’s new album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’, which was released on October 23.

In a four-star review, NME called the album “a victory lap for Ty Dolla $ign’s quietly influential career to date, the sound of an artist embracing the worldview he has helped to curate.”