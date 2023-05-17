Post Malone helps Glasgow singer pay house deposit

Post Malone surprised a Glasgow singer by making a donation towards his house deposit.

Gregor Hunter Coleman was performing his regular gig at Glasgow’s Wunderbar when the rapper walked in, not long after finishing a show at the city’s Ovo Hydro on Saturday (May 13).

As he finished his set, Coleman was invited over to meet Malone, who told him he’d “smashed it”.

Coleman told BBC Scotland: “He said, ‘Do you want a drink?’ I was like, ‘Listen, I’m saving for a house so I’m not drinking just now. Which was daft, my mates were, like, ‘Why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone’?”

Malone then told Coleman he respected his decision and invited him to sing at his gig’s official afterparty.

“He started saying, ‘How much will you charge?’ I said ‘Nothing, it’s Post Malone, this is the chance of a lifetime’,” Coleman continued. “He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit.”

The singer did not reveal how much Malone donated following the “bizarre” encounter, but did say: “There were things going around saying he’d bought me a house. Obviously this has helped towards me now having a deposit.”

Post Malone also passed on his number to Coleman, offering to listen to some of his music. “There’s a pressure now that I need to get good songs done, I need to get something happening with it rather than just being, like, ‘I met Post Malone and back to the pub’,” he said. “Hopefully he’s still interested and he still wants to hear them and he likes them. If not then it’s back to the drawing board.”

Yesterday (May 16), Malone announced a new album, ‘Austin’, which will be released on July 28. It will feature his recent single ‘Chemical’, and he will drop another track, ‘Mourning’, on Friday (May 19).

Malone has also said he originally intended the album to be acoustic.