Listen to Post Malone’s new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Featuring collaborations with Travis Scott, Kanye West, Ozzy Osbourne and more

Post Malone has released his new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ — listen to the star-studded record below.

The LP is Malone’s first since last year’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’, which followed two years on from his 2016 debut ‘Stoney’.

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ boasts a strong supporting cast, with the likes of Travis Scott, Kanye West and Ozzy Osbourne all contributing to the record. You can listen to ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ below.

Hollywood's Bleeding

Malone previewed the album with the singles ‘Wow.’, ‘Goodbyes’ and ‘Circles’ — the latter receiving the video treatment late last month.

The rapper/singer co-headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals last month with Twenty One Pilots — and he joined the band on stage at Leeds to cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

NME spoke to Florida artist Tyla Yaweh at Reading & Leeds, where he revealed that he’d learned a lot from touring with Post Malone. You can watch the interview below.

“Just watching [Malone perform] is enough from me,” Yaweh said. “I watch and I learn, he’s always there for me hands on with all of it.”

“I love watching him. I watch every show. Every time I watch it it’s different. There’s a new filler or you catch a new lyric or a new vibe that you never understood and you finally realise.”