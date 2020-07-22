Post Malone says he hopes his new album will “uplift people’s spirits”

Post Malone has said that he hopes his new album will help “uplift people’s spirits” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer/rapper is currently working on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ at his home in Park City, Utah.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine in a new interview, Malone said that he was enjoying being home, “just vib[ing]-out and [seeing] where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what’s going on currently”.

“I’m working on an album now,” he continued. “There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. It’s a dark time in the world.

“Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

Malone added that he’s “gone a little crazy” during this time recording. “I wanted to take more steps outside of my comfort range and make music that I think – to me – is some of the best I’ve made,” he said.

“And I probably say that every album cycle, but for me it feels so special. I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out.

“So we’re working pretty hard, and I think we’re making some incredible stuff.”

Back in May, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker revealed that he was planning to join Post Malone in Utah for some songwriting sessions.

Barker added that “the whole vibe over there has been very relaxed” and said “whatever happens, happens” in regards to the possible outcome of his writing sessions with Malone.