Post Malone is hosting a Nirvana tribute livestream this weekend

Post Malone has announced details of a Nirvana tribute live stream that he’s set to host this weekend.

Taking to his Instagram page, Posty revealed that the tribute event will take place this Friday (April 24) at 11pm BST.

Fans are being asked to text a number – 817-270-6440 – in order to get more information about the event.

Post Malone has frequently expressed his love for Kurt Cobain’s band. Back in 2016, he covered ‘Nevermind’ track ‘Lithium’ during a Coachella performance.

Meanwhile, Puddle Of Mudd have gone viral for their cover of Nirvana’s ‘About A Girl’ for all the wrong reasons.

The band recorded the cover for radio station SiriusXM back in January, but it has achieved viral fame in the last week after YouTube users began to take digs at vocalist Wes Scantlin’s bizarre effort at singing the song, in which he tries to imitate Cobain’s voice.

Post Malone is currently involved in a lawsuit battle with songwriter Tyler Armes over his 2019 song ‘Circles’.

Armes filed a federal lawsuit in California, listing Post, Post’s producer Frank Dukes and Universal Music Group as defendants, and is seeking co-writer and co-producer credits as well as royalties from the song.

On the same day Armes filed the lawsuit, Post filed his own counter suit, claiming that Armes has nothing to do with the songwriting for ‘Circles’.

“It is an age-old story in the music business that when a song earns the type of runaway success that ‘Circles’ has garnered, and individuals will come out of the woodwork falsely claim to take credit for the song, and demand unwarranted and unearned windfall profits from the song,” reads Malone’s complaint.