Post Malone is hosting a virtual beer pong tournament, featuring some famous participants.

The rapper is holding the tournament on Instagram Live with his friend and musician MIKE, who shared more details of the event on his Twitter account.

“We got the most epic beer pong tournament in the works!” MIKE wrote on Twitter. “It’ll be on IG live for everyone & we have an amazing roster (it’s all virtual, opponents playing from their cribs & merging on IG) All proceeds donated to COVID aid — for all details: follow @theballinacup”.

He also shared a video of Malone showing off a trophy that will be given to the eventual winner. In the clip, the star said: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Stevie Daniels Ballina Cup trophy. This belongs to the finest beer pong player of the evening and at the end of the season it’s gonna go to the finest team.” He also explained the various parts of the trophy and what they represent. Watch it below now.

According to TMZ, the tournament will feature some big names, including Machine Gun Kelly, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, model Camille Kostek, MLB pitchers Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger, and more.

Participants will reportedly pay an entry fee, with all funds donated to coronavirus relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Malone was one of a number of artists criticised for not cancelling shows as the coronavirus outbreak grew. Before rules preventing mass gatherings over a certain number of people came into place, the star continued his ‘Runaway’ tour at Denver’s 18,000-capacity Pepsi Center arena.

The decision to continue with the show drew criticisms from a number of fans online, some of who called proceeding with the show “irresponsible”.